FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A former Fort Yukon police chief convicted of stealing $112,000 from the village’s Native corporation a decade ago has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 66-year-old Zelma Fairchild also was ordered to pay restitution.

She was convicted in May 2018 of stealing from the Gwitchyaa Zee Corp. when she worked as manager.

Alaska State Troopers determined Fairchild used stolen money to buy a $32,000 vehicle and vacations to Florida and Hawaii. She received a $29,800 payment labeled “retro pay” after she left.

The theft left the village corporation unable to pay dividends to 800 shareholders from 2009-11.

Fairchild contended at sentencing that she was innocent.

Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle expressed concern about Fairchild’s lack of remorse and said her potential for rehabilitation was guarded.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.