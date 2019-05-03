Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Friday sent a letter to special counsel Robert Mueller asking him if Attorney General William Barr misrepresented their phone call in his Senate testimony.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr. Barr told lawmakers that the special counsel did not object to his four-page letter to Congress, but rather the media coverage of it.

This week a newly revealed letter raised speculation that Mr. Mueller was unhappy with how the special attorney general presented his work.

In Senate testimony, Mr. Barr said the special counsel’s beef was with the press coverage, not him. Mr. Mueller’s letter does not mention the media.

“Please inform the Committee if you would like to provide testimony regarding any misrepresentation by the attorney general of the substance of that phone call,” Mr. Graham wrote.

Democrats have demand Mr. Graham ask Mr. Mueller to appear before the committee and discuss whether the attorney General misrepresented his findings.

Mr. Graham has pushed back at subpoenaing Mr. Mueller, instead offering to write him a letter.

“I’m going to write a letter to Mr. Mueller and I’m going to ask him, ‘Is there anything you said about that conversation he disagrees with?’ And if there is, he can come and tell us,” Mr. Graham said at Wednesday’s hearing.

Mr. Mueller wrote in his letter that Mr. Barr’s summary of his findings “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of his investigation.

The attorney general described the letter as “a little bit snitty” and suggested a member of the Mueller team authored it.

Mr. Barr said Mr. Mueller was much more gentile during their phone call and emphasized there was no rift between the two.

Although Mr. Graham does not intend to call Me, Mueller, the House Judiciary Committee has targeted May 15 as a possible date for testimony.

