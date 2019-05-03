ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death on the east side of the city.
Police shortly after 1 a.m. took a call of an unconscious man at Debarr Road and Patterson Street.
Patrol officers found a man lying face down on a pedestrian walkway near a bus stop.
Police say the man’s body had signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead.
Police detained one person for questioning and temporarily closed Debarr Road while a crime team investigated.
