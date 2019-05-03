GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say a motorist was shot and killed by an officer following a chase that led to a brief standoff.

Police in Grand Prairie say an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation when the driver fled.

The vehicle continued into nearby Cedar Hill where it came to an abrupt stop.

Authorities say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, displayed a handgun in a “threatening manner” that made pursuing officers fear for their lives.

A Grand Prairie officer then shot the driver, who died at the scene. The person has not been identified by authorities.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as Grand Prairie police and the Dallas County district attorney’s office conduct investigations into the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.