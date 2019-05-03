TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the robbery and fatal shooting of a convenience store owner in Puyallup.

The News Tribune reports Robbrie Thompson pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree aggravated murder, murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of assault and illegally having a firearm.

He was ordered held on $2 million at a juvenile detention facility.

Thompson is one of two 16-year-old boys suspected of robbing the Handy Corner Store in Puyallup Saturday night. Owner Soon Ja Nam was shot in the back and killed during the holdup.

The body of suspect Franklin Thuo of Federal Way washed up near Chinook Marina in Tacoma Monday with a gunshot wound to the head.

His death has been ruled a homicide and detectives are still investigating.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

