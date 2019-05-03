GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on the Texas truck driver accused of causing a fatal interstate pileup in Colorado (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A Colorado prosecutor says a 23-year-old truck driver is accused of “exhibiting extreme indifference to the value of human life” in a fiery interstate crash that killed four people and injured others.

Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir announced Friday a total of 40 charges, including 36 felonies, against Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Houston.

The charges against Aguilera-Mederos include four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.

The crash occurred April 25 on Interstate 70 just after it descends from the mountains west of Denver. The pileup involved 28 vehicles and multiple explosions.

Aguilera-Mederos, who is being held on $400,000 bond, told investigators the brakes on his semitrailer failed.

His lawyer calls the charges “prosecutorial overkill.”

___

___

