LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year.

An attorney for the 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor count Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Vaughn was arrested June 10 at a sobriety checkpoint in the upscale community of Manhattan Beach.

Police say he repeatedly refused to get out of his car and then failed a field sobriety test and a blood alcohol test.

Vaughn was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. He has been advised that if he drives drunk and kills someone he could be charged with murder.

Vaughn’s attorney Blair Berk declined comment after the hearing.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.