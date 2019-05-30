FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say four people in New Jersey were creating pornography in front of a 7-year-old child.
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says state child welfare officials in January reported the child was living in the home where 30-year-old Marina Volz was operating a pornography production company with three roommates. The child was removed.
Authorities say a search of electronic devices revealed several sexually explicit photos and videos of the child.
Authorities on Wednesday charged Volz, 51-year-old Sean Allen, 26-year-old Ashley Romero and 19-year-old Dulcinea Gnecco with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.
They’re being held pending a detention hearing.
Authorities say the child was known to the suspects, but officials would not elaborate on the relationship.
