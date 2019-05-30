LOS ANGELES (AP) - Federal prosecutors say six people linked to an international drug ring brought hundreds of pounds (kilograms) of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says Thursday that all six were arrested this week and named in an indictment alleging conspiracies to distribute narcotics and launder the proceeds.

Officials say over a 10-month period, authorities seized 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of cocaine, 495 pounds (225 kilograms) of meth and 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of heroin. They also seized $4.7 million in drug money.

The drugs were hidden inside compartments in vehicles or in boxes that appeared to contain speakers

The defendants range in age from 23 and 61 and are residents of Southern California, Chicago and New York City.

