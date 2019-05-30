Liberal lighting-rod Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative champion Sen. Ted Cruz found common ground on Twitter Thursday in vowing to impose restrictions on former members of Congress who become lobbyists.
“If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check,” said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat. “I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.”
Mr. Cruz chimed in with his support for a lifetime ban, saying he’d work across the aisle to get it done.
“The Swamp would hate it,” the Texas Republican tweeted.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted a “clean” bill deadline specifically with the lobbying issue. It’s not clear what Mr. Cruz has in mind legislatively, but he sounded eager to try something.
“You’re on,” Mr. Cruz tweeted.
