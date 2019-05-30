CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says a new generation of leaders must “tear down walls of ignorance” and reject isolationism to overcome global problems such as terrorism and climate change.

Merkel made the comments Thursday while delivering the keynote speech at Harvard University’s 368th commencement ceremony.

Her speech warned against the dangers of nationalism and echoed her past criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump without directly naming him. She told graduates that “if we want to go it alone, we could not achieve much.”

The 64-year-old chancellor described growing up behind the Berlin Wall in East Germany and says today there’s a threat from “walls of ignorance and narrowmindedness.”

Merkel was elected to lead Germany in 2005 and is serving her fourth term, which she has said will be her last.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.