A man who lit himself on fire Wednesday across the street from the White House died later that evening, according to U.S. Park Police.

The man ignited himself in front of tourists on the Ellipse, a park across the street from the White House’s south lawn and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said Thursday that Arnav Gupta, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland, had died. His family had reported him missing Wednesday because they were “concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare,” according to Montgomery County Police.

Law enforcement said it could not make an official determination on why Mr. Gupta committed the act.

The Metropolitan Police Department has taken over the death investigation from U.S. Park Police, who originally held jurisdiction over the case as the Ellipse is a national park.

A 17-year-old Alexandria, Virginia, teen captured video of the incident showing officers attempting to help the man who was on fire. She sent it to her father, who posted it online.

The White House has not commented publicly on the incident.

