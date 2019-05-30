The man behind an online fundraising campaign to build a privately funded barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border says his group has 10 more projects in the pipeline but he declined to provide details about where the sections of wall would be located.

Veteran Brian Kolfage made the announcement during a news conference in Sunland Park, New Mexico, where We Build the Wall Inc. has been installing a concrete and metal barrier on private property.

Contractor Jimmy Fisher said Thursday the section will be just under a half-mile (less than 1 kilometer) long.

Kris Kobach, the group’s legal counsel, said We Build the Wall plans to sign an easement allowing Border Patrol agents to patrol the private property without having to hand over ownership of the land to federal officials.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.