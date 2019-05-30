The Republican head of a key Senate committee says that President Donald Trump’s proposal to use new tariffs on Mexican goods to pressure Mexico to slow the flow of migrants to the border is a flawed strategy.

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa said late Thursday: “Trade policy and border security are separate issues.”

Grassley, whose committee would deal with a proposed trade agreement involving Mexico, said: “This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent.” He said the proposal “would seriously jeopardize passage” of a new trade deal involving Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

He urged the president to consider other options.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.