Former University of Maryland and University of Delaware football player David Mackall Jr. was the victim of a fatal shooting in West Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore Sun reported.

First responders found the 28-year-old with gunshot wounds in his head and torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

According to information provided by athletics department websites, Mackall was a linebacker and defensive lineman in college, and he played the 2010 and 2011 seasons at Maryland before transferring to Delaware. After missing 2012 with an injury, he finished his collegiate career with the Blue Hens in 2013 and 2014.

Mackall was born in Baltimore and had three older sisters.

