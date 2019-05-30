President Trump admitted Thursday during a tear against special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that Russia helped him win the 2016 presidential election, an allegation he has largely resisted.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist,” he said.

“So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media, say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false acquisition, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment,” he said.

Mr. Trump also said Thursday that Mr. Mueller would have brought charges against him if he found evidence in his investigation into potential collusion and obstruction.

“The Greatest Presidential Harassment in history. After spending $40,000,000 over two dark years, with unlimited access, people, resources and cooperation, highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Mueller, in a statement to reporters Wednesday, said Justice Department policy precludes charging or prosecuting a president for federal crimes, so he didn’t make a determination on whether crimes were committed.

But Mr. Mueller added, “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

