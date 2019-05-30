President Trump on Thursday promised a “major” statement on the border crisis, teasing it as his biggest one ever.

He did not say what it would be — and seemed unclear on whether it would be Thursday or Friday — but he did rule out shutting down the border, which had been an option he’d teased before.

“This is a big-league statement,” Mr. Trump said. “We are going to do something very dramatic on the border.”

The president’s frustration with his inability to stop the massive flow of people coming from Central America has already resulted in a major shakeup at Homeland Security, a record-long government shutdown and an extensive battle in the federal courts, where his border wall and many of his other get-tough policies have suffered setbacks.

Mr. Trump is also battling Congress for $4.5 billion in emergency spending to provide better care for the families and children who make up most of the migrant surge.

The administration says that money would chiefly go to humanitarian care for the children.

Democrats on Capitol Hill say they want to do something, but have balked at giving the president what he’s asked for. They stripped that money out of a disaster relief bill that’s currently pending.

Mr. Trump has said he would sign the disaster bill anyway, even without the border money.

