President Trump announced a new emergency 5% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico, saying it was the only way to get America’s southern neighbor to step up and do more to stop the flow of migrants.

The tariffs will take effect June 10, and will increase to 10% on July 1, 15% in August, and so on, until the situation is resolved.

The president cast the move as a humanitarian urgency.

“Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illegal drugs and narcotics of all kinds are pouring across the southern border and directly into our communities,” he said in a statement. “Thousands of innocent lives are taken every year as a result of this lawless chaos. It must end NOW!”

The move reflects a simmering dissatisfaction by Trump administration officials with Mexico, which at times has talked tough, but failed to come up with policies to stop the flow of tens of thousands of Central American migrants traversing its territory each week — most of the, headed for the U.S.

Mr. Trump himself has also run hot and cold on Mexico, at times praising it for stopping more migrants, but other times complaining that too many are getting through.

His statement Thursday signals his patience ran out.

“Mexico must step up and help solve this problem,” he said. “We welcome people who come to the United States legally, but we cannot allow our laws to be broken and our borders to be violated. For years, Mexico has not treated us fairly—but we are now asserting our rights as a sovereign nation.”

The tariff announcement comes just after the president canceled another set of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico, which was a precondition to pursuing action on the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal Mr. Trump had worked out to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It’s not clear whether the tariffs will scuttle that trade deal.

