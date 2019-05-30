LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says investigators believe a fire that started in a dental office early Thursday was intentionally set and is being investigated as arson.

Department spokesman Timothy R Szymanski says sprinklers put the fire out and that nobody was injured.

According to Szymanski, the fire confined to the dental office but two other offices have slight smoke odor.

