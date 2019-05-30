The House passed an extension of the federal flood insurance program Thursday in a pro forma session, but Republicans once again blocked approval of the $19 billion disaster assistance package, saying that was too much money to approve without all of Congress getting a chance to vote on it.

The flood insurance program had been set to expire at the end of this week, and Thursday’s action on a two-week extension clears the bill for President Trump’s signature before that deadline.

A Republican had blocked passage of the measure earlier this week, but relented Thursday.

Not so for the disaster relief bill, which has become a major stumbling block.

Despite a bipartisan deal that has President Trump’s blessing, a group of Republicans says it’s unfair to ask the chamber to approve so much spending — which isn’t paid for — without at least calling Congress back into full session.

“Every single member could board a plane today and this issue could be voted on in the next 12 hours,” said Rep. John W. Rose, Tennessee Republican.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been reluctant to cut short lawmakers’ 10-day Memorial Day vacation, and instead tried to pass the bill by unanimous consent, giving any single lawmaker the power to block her.

Mr. Rose was the objector on Thursday, following in the footsteps of fellow conservatives who blocked action last week and again on Tuesday of this week.

Rep. Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said the conservatives were grandstanding.

“It is beyond comprehension that anyone would think 15 minutes of fame is worth making disaster victims, like those in flood-battered Tennessee, wait even longer for the help they need,” she said.

The bill is likely to clear easily next week, when Congress returns for full regular sessions.

