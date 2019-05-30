Evangelist Franklin Graham has asked the nation to pray for President Trump on several occasions since 2016. Mr. Graham now has issued another call for a Trump prayer on Sunday — and he hopes the outreach will go beyond partisan political beliefs.

“This isn’t just ‘Oh, if you’ve got time, how about muttering a prayer?’ This prayer is not an endorsement of Donald Trump. I’m not asking you to do that. I’m just asking you to pray for him — that God would do his will and his purpose,” Mr. Graham told American Family Radio.

Some 300 clergy, activists, association leaders and other high profile folk have sided with the pastor and vow that they and their followers or associates will do the same.

That list includes Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.; former Rep. Michele Bachmann, Minnesota Republican; Focus on the Family founders James and Shirley Dobson; former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee; the Rev. Frank Pavone, founder of Priests for Life; Southern Evangelical Seminary President Richard Land; Turning Point Ministries founder David Jeremiah; Family Research Council President Tony Perkins; Faith and Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed; and “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robinson.

These organizations represent a lot of people; Faith and Freedom Coalition alone has 1 million members.

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God. This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the president,” Mr. Graham said in his public call for the Trump prayer — issued just as #TrumpResignNow is trending on Twitter.

“We ask that pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the president, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the president that day.”

There is some history here. On the night before the November 2016 election, Mr. Graham called for the faithful to pray for America, and then go vote. He had a clear comment following Mr. Trump’s victory.

“Did God show up? In watching the news after the election, the secular media keep asking ‘How did this happen?’ ‘What went wrong?’ ‘How did we miss this?’ Some are in shock. Political pundits are stunned. Many thought the Trump/Pence ticket didn’t have a chance. None of them understand the God-factor,” said Mr. Graham in the immediate aftermath.

MEANWHILE, THE CLOCK IS TICKING

The first Democratic presidential debate is less than a month off, scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Miami, hosted by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. The hopefuls are already rehearsing.

“The first debate sparks a Democratic scramble. Candidates still don’t know whom they will be debating against, or even which day they’ll be on the stage,” notes a Politico analysis.

“At least half-dozen major candidates have begun to block out time or lighten their schedules to prepare. In telephone calls and conference rooms, advisers are peppering them with potential questions. The candidates are practicing tightening their answers, cognizant of the seven to 10 minutes of total speaking time they expect to be allotted,” the analysis said.

Ironically, the Democratic hopefuls appear to be borrowing a page out of the GOP playbook.

“They are watching clips of the 2016 Republican presidential primary debates to familiarize themselves with the dynamics of debating on a crowded stage,” Politico noted.

Interesting to remember that there were 17 Republican hopefuls during the 2016 race, and it was a wall-to-wall gathering. This time around, 24 Democrats have declared their intent to run, and will face one another at 12 sanctioned debates. Perhaps the moderators of these event also may need a referee.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Democrats 2020: The Grievance Party”

— Handy new term from syndicated columnist and radio host Larry Elder, who explains it this way: “By ‘identity’ politics, Democrats really mean grievances”

THE FRAGILE FEW

Hundreds of historic places around the nation are endangered due to age, neglect and infrastructure challenges. Some are more endangered than others, however. The National Trust for Historic Preservation reveals the top historic sites which have it the worst — “Examples of our nation’s heritage that are at risk of destruction or irreparable damage,” the group says.

Without further ado, here they are;

Tenth Street Historic Distract, Dallas; Music Row, Nashville, Tennessee; James R. Thompson Center, Chicago; Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, Bismarck, North Dakota; Industrial Trust Company Building, Providence, Rhode Island; Ancestral Native American places of Southeast Utah; The Excelsior Club, Charlotte, North Carolina; National Mall Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.; Hacienda Los Torres, Lares, Puerto Rico; Willert Park Courts, Buffalo, New York; and Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital, Mount Vernon, Alabama.

Find the particulars at Savingplaces.org.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Roy Rogers‘ Double R Ranch, built in 1950 on 65 acres near Apple Valley, California. Six bedrooms, six baths, multiple gathering rooms; 4,639 square feet. Property features Western-theme town, saloon, large red barn, bunk house, racing track, stables and horse training facilities, hay barn, workshop, wedding event venue, camp ground, grape arbor. Property includes three residences. Priced at $3.7 million through MurrayRealEstate.com; enter IV19078145 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 44% of Americans say the current Congress has accomplished less than usual; 49% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 34% of this group blame Democrats; 68% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 33% of this group blame Republicans, 6% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 72% of Democrats agree

• 23% overall say Congress has accomplished about the same as a typical Congress; 24% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall say Congress has accomplished more than usual; 11% of Republicans, 5% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall are unsure how much the current Congress has accomplished; 16% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 18-21.

