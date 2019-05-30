A federal judge on Thursday suggested she may order the Justice Department to turn over unredacted portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Roger Stone’s attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was concerned about keeping under wraps sections detailing the activities of Mr. Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump, when so much of the report is already public.

During the roughly three-hour hearing in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom, Judge Jackson said some of the Stone material was blacked-out because the Justice Department feared it making it public could harm the criminal case against him. She noted Mr. Stone’s attorneys already have some of that information.

“An awful lot of it seemed — given the nature of discovery you are providing — duplicative and therefore, largely harmless,” she told federal prosecutors with the U. S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C.

Judge Jackson said if there is anything in the redacted portions that needs to remain under seal, she could mark it with a color-coded box signaling the reason why it cannot be made public. The process would be similar to the how Attorney General William P. Barr categorized redacted information in the public version of the report.

“It seems at the end of the day that might be preferable than a finding by me saying, ‘I read it and there was nothing in there that supports a selective prosecution claim,’” she said. “I may do something like that.”

Mr. Stone has pleaded not guilty to making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The charges were brought by Mr. Mueller as part of his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Federal prosecutors say he lied to congressional investigators about his contacts with Wikileaks, who released a trove of emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

