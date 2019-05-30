North Korea has reportedly executed several Foreign Ministry officials, including its special envoy to the U.S., over the collapse of dictator Kim Jong-un’s Vietnam summit with President Trump.

“Kim Hyok-chol was investigated and executed at Mirim Airport with four foreign ministry officials in March,” an unnamed North Korean officials told a South Korean newspaper for Friday’s editions.

Another official, Kim Yong-chol, was punished with forced labor and “ideological education,” according to the Chosun Ilbo paper.

Other purge victims, according to a Reuters news agency translation of the Korean newspaper’s report are Kim Song-hye, who helped oversee working-level negotiations, and Shin Hye-yong, Kim Jong-un’s interpreter, who was blamed for a translation error.

Those two individuals have been sent to political prison camps, Chosun Ilbo reported.

