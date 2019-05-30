SAN FRANCISCO — A business news site is reporting that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security chief faces accusations of sexual misconduct.

In a detailed report Thursday, Business Insider cites legal letters reportedly written by former employees of Zuckerberg’s household staff. The letters reportedly describe pervasive discriminatory conduct and severe levels of sexual harassment and battery, including racist and homophobic comments about members of Zuckerberg’s staff and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The security chief, Liam Booth, is a former Secret Service officer according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesman from the family office of Zuckerberg and Chan says Booth has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of unspecified misconduct allegations. The spokesman says the office takes workplace misconduct complaints seriously.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.