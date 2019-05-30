WYANDANCH, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island have identified a body that was found on the side of the road by a sanitation worker.
Suffolk County police say 40-year-old Terrance Mitchell, of Brooklyn, had been shot in the head. His body was found on Spruce Street in Wyandanch just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police say it’s possible he was killed somewhere else.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.