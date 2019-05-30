FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man authorities say fatally struck a woman walking along the road, got out of his car to apologize, then drove away, has been held without bail.

Gerardo Lugo was held pending a dangerousness hearing next week after pleading not guilty Thursday to charges including leaving the scene and driving with a suspended license in relation to the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Tripp.

Authorities the 54-year-old Lugo struck the Fall River woman as she walked in Westport on May 7. She remained in critical condition at the hospital until she died on May 16.

Lugo, of Fall River, surrendered to police on Wednesday.

His attorney said he could not comment on the specifics of the case but his client is “extremely upset” with Tripp’s death.

