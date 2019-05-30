RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) - An alleged MS-13 gang member has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old outside his Long Island home.
Suffolk County prosecutors said Thursday that 17-year-old Melquisedec Sanchez-Hernandez was indicted on a murder charge in the July 2018 death of Emilio Sanchez Maldonado.
The victim’s father found him shot to death outside their home in East Patchogue.
Prosecutors say Sanchez-Hernandez admitted to luring the victim out of his house and shooting him because he had started hanging out with new friends.
Information on Sanchez-Hernandez’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available. He’s due back in court June 25.
