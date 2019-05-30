SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a man in Virginia shot his boyfriend and then claimed to police that he was aiming at a bear in the Great Dismal Swamp.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the boyfriend survived. The man who police say fired the gun faces a count of assault with intent to commit murder.

Authorities said 26-year-old Maurice Devonte Lee and the victim were in an on-again-off-again relationship and that Lee was sometimes abusive. The boyfriend was visiting from Pennsylvania when Lee suggested they have a picnic at the swamp, with is a federal wildlife refuge.

Court documents said the victim asked Lee if they could leave. Authorities said Lee then shot the man and flatly said, “there was a bear.”

Lee’s attorney, Assistant U.S. Public Defender Keith Kimball, declined to comment.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.