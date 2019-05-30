Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was “un-libertarian” and was founded on an abuse of power by federal investigators.

Mr. Paul was asked by Fox News Network’s “America’s Newsroom” to respond to fellow libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, who said Wednesday — following Mr. Mueller’s public statement about the investigation — that the impeachment “ball is in our court, Congress.”

“As a libertarian Republican, I think the whole investigation has an un-libertarian feel. You have an intelligence community that has so much power, that many libertarians, we’ve always said that, Gosh this much power could be abused,’” the Kentucky Republican said.

“I see an abuse of power from Comey, Clapper, Brennan — from all these guys who took this power that they had. This great power we entrusted with them to spy on foreigners and they directed it against Americans for partisan reasons. So, I think it has to be investigated and I think it’s wrong for any Republican to think ‘oh gosh, this is a legitimate investigation.’ I think it’s a very partisan investigation,” he said.

When asked if other GOP members will join Mr. Amash calls to impeach the president, Mr. Paul said he does not see any Republicans joining him.

“I think the investigation was wrong. It was an abuse of power. I don’t think if there is an impeachment it’s going to be a partisan thing. I don’t see any other Republicans joining the call for impeachment”

