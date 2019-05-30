House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer formally endorsed statehood for Washington, D.C., reversing a long-held wariness.

Mr. Hoyer, who has represented a suburban Maryland district abutting the district for decades, said in a Washington Post op-ed that he used to support having a voting representative from the city, but now feels that falls short of what the city deserves.

“Americans in the District have been denied not only a member with full voting rights in the House of Representatives but also two U.S. senators — simply because of where they live,” he wrote.

The Constitution provides for a federal district as the seat of government and the District of Columbia was formed in 1790 from land ceded by Maryland and Virginia, although Virginia gained back its land in 1847.

Under the constitutional arrangement, the federal district is under the control of Congress, restricting the voting rights opportunities of residents. It took a constitutional amendment in the 1960s to grant city residents a say in presidential elections, and the city didn’t get an elected mayor until the 1970s.

The city has a delegate to represent it in Congress. She has no voting powers on final passage of bills but does sit on committees and, under Democrat control of the House, can vote when the House sits as a committee of the whole House.

Mr. Hoyer said the founders never envisioned the restrictions in voting rights city residents now face.

He plans to co-sponsor legislation that will start the statehood process for D.C. introduced by its non-voting representative Eleanor Holmes Norton.

“Statehood would provide those in our nation’s capital with the best chance of attaining what residents of every other national capital in our fellow democracies enjoy: full representation in their national legislature,” Mr. Hoyer wrote. “Moving forward with the process of statehood would remove obstacles that have proven difficult in prior efforts to give D.C. residents the vote.”

