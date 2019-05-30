HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge has delayed the trial of a New York man accused of lying to authorities about discussions he had about joining the Islamic State group and avenging the shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Wednesday re-set the trial date for 21-year-old Fabjan Alameti from June 24 to Sept. 3.

Alameti waived his right to a speedy trial and his attorney asked for more time to analyze the more than 4,000 pages of documents and recordings that are part of the case.

Alameti was arrested at a Bozeman gun range on April 3. He has pleaded not guilty to making false statements involving terrorism and possession of a firearm while using marijuana.

Alameti’s public defender argues his client’s statements were protected under the First Amendment.

