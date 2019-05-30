President Trump said Thursday that impeachment is a “filthy” word and asserted that special counsel Robert Mueller is a “never Trumper” who shouldn’t have been chosen to investigate him.

Asked by a reporter whether he expects to be impeached, the president replied, “I don’t see how. It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word. It’s a giant presidential harassment.”

House Democrats raised their clamor for impeachment Wednesday after Mr. Mueller delivered a televised statement wrapping up his two-year investigation. While he found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, Mr. Mueller also said he could not exonerate the president of possible obstruction.

The president said Mr. Mueller was “conflicted.”

“Robert Mueller should have never been chosen,” the president said, adding that he had a previous business dispute with him. “I think Mueller is a true ‘never-Trumper.’”

The president also insisted to reporters, “No Russia did not get me elected.”

Earlier Thursday, the president had tweeted “I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.” The tweet was later deleted.

