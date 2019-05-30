The White House sent a draft version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal to Congress on Thursday, attempting to kick-start the push to get lawmakers’ final approval — and drawing a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Sending up the draft means President Trump could submit the official agreement within a month, starting a timeline for Congress to take final action.

That would heap pressure on Mrs. Pelosi, who has been trying to win more concessions on labor and environmental protections she says are important to prevent unfair competition with U.S. workers.

Mrs. Pelosi said Thursday’s move was “not a positive step.”

“It indicates a lack of knowledge on the part of the Administration on the policy and process to pass a trade agreement,” she said.

The White House has made clear approval of the trade deal is its most immediate legislative priority.

The agreement would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, approved a quarter-century ago, which Mr. Trump railed against during the 2016 campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Canada Thursday to discuss the trade deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling the agreement “superior to its predecessor in every way.”

“We’re going to get the USMCA done this year,” Mr. Pence said, adding that the administration is “making energetic efforts” to get the deal approved by Congress this summer.

The vice president assured the audience in Ottawa that Mr. Trudeau drove a hard bargain.

“I was in on many of those discussions,” Mr. Pence said.

Even as the president seeks congressional approval of the trade deal, he is pushing to threaten Mexico with new tariffs on Friday as part of an attempt to force the country to stop a surge of illegal immigrants from Central America, The Washington Post reported. Mr. Trump hinted Thursday that he had a “big league” announcement coming soon about the southern border.

Action in Mexico and Canada on the trade deal had been delayed for months by a dispute over U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. The administration agreed earlier this month to waive the tariffs again, paving the way for Canada and Mexico to move forward with the trade deal.

Mr. Pence wouldn’t confirm that the president is preparing to threaten Mexico with new tariffs. But he said, “In the days ahead, you’ll see the president take action to call on Mexico to do more, to call on Congress to close the loopholes that have created … this massive humanitarian crisis.”

“We need them to do more to enforce their southern border,” Mr. Pence said of Mexico.

