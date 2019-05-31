Eleven people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach, Virginia, municipal center on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Responding officers shot and killed the gunman, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera. One officer was injured and was expected to recover.

“He was saved by his vest,” the chief told reporters.

Chief Cervera described the suspect as a “longtime” and current employee of the city. He said the shooting was indiscriminate.

The shooter’s identity was not immediately released.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

Six people were being treated at area hospitals.

The gunfire broke out around 4 p.m. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted, “My administration stands ready to assist law enforcement and first responders in any way.

A police spokesman told The Virginian-Pilot that the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is adjacent to City Hall. The building houses the city’s public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to City Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who arrived at City Hall building about 4 p.m. when she saw a crowd of people standing outside.

“Somebody told me there had been a shooting, and they were told to leave. Afterward, I heard a loud male voice say, ‘Get down!’ so I did,” Ms. Henley told The Associated Press.

“When the person said to get down, then everybody dispersed pretty quickly,” she said.

“I’m just sick,” she said. “All these people that I work with all the time. They are such really fine people, and I just hope they’re all safe.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.