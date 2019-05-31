KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an adult relative Thursday evening.
The Kansas City Star reports that the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Police Officer Thomas Tomasic said the boy was shot in the stomach and the adult was grazed by a bullet.
