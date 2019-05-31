LOS ANGELES (AP) - A jury has convicted two gang members of killing a 19-year-old Marine on a home visit to Los Angeles in 2016.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar and 31-year-old Esau Rios were convicted Thursday of murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Aguilar was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Lance Cpl. Carlos Segovia Lopez was on leave from Camp Pendleton when he saw Aguilar and Rios possibly tampering with vehicles and confronted them.

According to testimony, Aguilar - at the direction of Rios - approached the Marine and shot him in the head.

His funeral was attended by hundreds at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, where his mother recounted his determination to become a Marine.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.