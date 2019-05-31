HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ordered a second mental competency evaluation for a Holdrege man accused of a shooting that killed two men and seriously injured a third.
The Kearney Hub reports the order came this week at the request of prosecutors, who cited “ambiguities and inconsistencies” in Manuel Gomez’s first evaluation. Prosecutors did not elaborate on what those issues were.
The 46-year-old Gomez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and several other counts.
Officials say Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February. Their bodies were found in separate units at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege. He’s also suspected of shooting and wounding his attorney at the time, 64-year-old Doyle Morse.
