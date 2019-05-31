ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a Belen woman’s arrest on suspicion of DWI while driving an electric scooter is the first such arrest since the city allowed the vehicles on local streets a week ago.

Police say 26-year-old Lily Romero was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of aggravated DWI after being stopped while driving the wrong way on a one-way street Wednesday night and that she said she was going from one bar to another.

According to police, Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on a sobriety test

Court records don’t list an attorney for Romero who could comment on the allegations.

Albuquerque officials May 24 issued a permit to e-scooter company Zagster for a one-year pilot program.

Officer Simon Drobik said drivers must operate the vehicles responsibly.

