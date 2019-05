LAS VEGAS (AP) - A former magazine model, her boyfriend and their former roommate are headed toward trial in the killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist whose body was found outside Las Vegas, a defense attorney said Friday.

Kelsey Nichole Turner’s lawyer, Brian Smith, said his client, Jon Logan Kennison, and Diana Nicole Pena are still due Monday before a Las Vegas judge on murder and conspiracy charges in the slaying of Thomas Kirk Burchard.

However, Smith said their preliminary hearing will be called off after a grand jury handed up an indictment moving the case to Nevada state court for trial.

Burchard lived in Salinas, California. Police say he had an intimate relationship with Turner and paid rent on a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and Pena lived.

Turner, Kennison and Pena are accused of killing Burchard and leaving his bludgeoned corpse in Turner’s Mercedes Benz where it was found March 7 on a desert road between Las Vegas and Lake Mead.

Turner, 26, modeled for Playboy Italia and Maxim magazines. She was arrested March 21 in Stockton, California.

Kennison, 27, was arrested April 17 in Las Vegas.

Pena, 30, was a Las Vegas Strip bartender. She surrendered to authorities on April 13.

All are jailed without bail in Las Vegas.

