In a stunning criticism of the headline-driven news cycle, Rep. Brad Sherman said Friday he wants to come on television and discuss policy issues he’s working on but said he can only get appearances if he agrees to discuss the potential impeachment of President Trump.

Mr. Sherman, a California Democrat, immediately pushed back on MSNBC’s “The Beat” host Ari Melber’s introducing him as, “Congressman Brad Sherman, who’s calling for impeachment and introduced an impeachment resolution this year.”

“Ari, I’m not sure you’re describing my position accurately, but we’ll get to it,” he said.

When given the opportunity to clarify on his point right away, Mr. Sherman said, “Look, the president obstructed justice. That was apparent to me in July of 2017 when I introduced articles of impeachment.”

“But I knew those articles couldn’t lead anywhere without bipartisan support because, of course, Republicans were in control. Prosecutors don’t indict unless they think they can get a conviction. We need to change public opinion so that we’ll get a fair hearing in the United States Senate,” he said.

“Impeachment and removal is a package, and to impeach without removal is, I think, a mistake. It has some advantages but it has some disadvantages,” he said.

Mr. Melber pressed the lawmaker’s seemingly contradicting statements by asking whether he had pursued impeachment.

Mr. Sherman confirmed as much, but called his introduction an “oversimplification,” leading to a confused response from Mr. Melber.

“I don’t know what you’re doing, sir. You’re advocating for impeachment. You introduced a resolution for impeachment. You’re the politician,” Mr. Melber said. “I appreciate you coming on the show. Do you want to talk about the case that you’re making for impeachment?”

“Actually, I’ve been trying to get on your show to talk about the Saudi nuclear program, and if it was my time we’d be talking about efforts to control drug prices. There’s this image in the country that Congress is focused only on impeachment. That’s the only thing I can get on TV to talk about, but it’s not really what I’m working on,” he said.

Mr. Melber responded: “Interesting, well look we can get into that stuff,” before jumping into a question about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday press conference.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.