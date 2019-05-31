SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A conservation group is offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the death of a gray wolf in northeastern Washington state.

Conservation Northwest says the female wolf was illegally killed last weekend off Highway 20 near the Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge, near the territory of the Dirty Shirt wolf pack.

Spokesman Chase Gunnell says regardless of how people feel about wolves, illegally killing them is never an acceptable action.

Through an agreement with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Conservation Northwest offers standing rewards for those who provide information that leads to a poaching conviction.

The wolf killed was wearing a tracking collar, and the body was recovered on May 27. Anyone with information should contact the state agency.

