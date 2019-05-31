President Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on Mexico has angered key parts of his coalition of supporters in Washington, who say what he’s doing is not only stretching the law, but is bad policy to boot.

From top Republican senators to business and conservative pressure groups, the denunciations flowed quickly on Thursday night and Friday morning, after the president issued a lengthy statement explaining his plan.

The first 5% tariff will hit on June 10, covering every import from Mexico. The rate will ratchet up to 10% in July and grow 5% more each month until it reaches 25%, the president said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the most senior Republican in the Senate and chairman of the Finance Committee, was the first major figure to denounce the move, saying it was a “misuse” of the president’s powers.

Fellow Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst also signaled opposition, saying slapping new tariffs at a time when the U.S. is trying to win approval of a trade deal “isn’t the right path forward.”

“I’m asking the president to reconsider,” she said.

Business groups ranging from the National Association of Manufacturers to the Business Roundtable also said the tariffs would punish Americans by raising prices on the goods they buy, while undermining the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

Indeed, support for Mr. Trump’s position was hard to spot among Washington lawmakers and policy groups.

Mr. Trump, in a lengthy written statement Thursday, expressed clear frustration with Mexico, saying America’s southern neighbor has abused U.S. good will too long, and he is determined to create consequences.

On Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mexico can easily head off the tariffs.

“We’ve been giving them advanced warning for months,” she told reporters.

She also urged Congress to move forward on the USMCA, saying lawmakers should treat it separately from immigration and the tariff fight.

