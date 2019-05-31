ROBBINS, Ill. (AP) - Shots fired from a passing car at a suburban Chicago home where a party was being held has left five people wounded.

The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in Robbins.

Two men, ages 32 and 30, were listed in critical condition at a hospital. Police said the other three victims suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police were investigating a motive for the shooting.

