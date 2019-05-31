Elton John went on an anti-Brexit rant Wednesday night during a concert in Italy, saying he considers himself a European and not a “stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

The English singer told his Verona fans that he’s “ashamed” of his country voting in favor of leaving the European Union.

“I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart,” the “Rocketman” singer said before starting his 1995 hit “Believe,” The Sun reported.

“I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians,” he added. “I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

Mr. John, who is currently on his farewell tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” has spoken out against Brexit in the past.

In July 2018, he said, “I don’t think people in Britain were told the truth to start with. … They were promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn’t economically viable,” The Guardian reported.

