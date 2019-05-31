Federal prosecutors on Friday released the full transcript of a voicemail left by a former attorney for President Trump that former national security adviser Michael Flynn claimed was an effort to obstruct his cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

The transcript was released as part of a court filing in Flynn’s case and details a call placed by an attorney named John to someone on Flynn’s behalf. It was released in response to a judge’s order the transcript be made public ahead of Flynn’s sentencing.

The attorney asks Flynn for a “heads-up” if he planned to tell Mr. Mueller damaging information about the president and reminding him the president has positive feelings towards him.

“If, on the other hand, we have, there’s information that …. implicate the president, then we’ve got a national security issue, or maybe a national security issue, I don’t know… some issue, we got to- we got to deal with, not only for the president but for the country,” the transcript says.

“And if its the former then you know remember what we’ve always said about the president and his feelings toward Flynn and that still remains but -well in any event uh let me know,” the transcript continues.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.