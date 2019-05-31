KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Oregon prison guard has been sentenced to 10 years in Washington state prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The Tri-City Herald reports Roy “Dave” Farber was sentenced Thursday in Benton County Superior Court on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Prosecutor Anita Petra says Farber used his connection to the girl’s family to groom and manipulate the child for his own sexual gain.

She says he gave the middle school student a cellphone and love letters and asked for nude pictures of her.

Farber will have three years of supervision following his release from prison.

He was fired from the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, Oregon after charges were filed against him last year.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.