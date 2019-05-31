Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden named Rep. Cedric Richmond as the first national co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign, making the high-profile black lawmaker a prominent face of a campaign that faces challenges winning over grassroots activists, including in minority communities.

The Biden camp said Mr. Richmond, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will be engaged in mobilizing voters and “be an important voice on the trail and in the national conversation.”

“His leadership on the Congressional Black Caucus and strong relationships throughout the country and the Democratic Party make him an asset to any campaign, and we are very grateful for his valuable contributions to Team Joe,” said Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz.

Mr. Biden has consistently led in the polls since announcing his candidacy late last month, and has been the top pick of black voters, including in the early primary state of South Carolina.

The 76-year-old, though, also has faced stiff criticism from activists who say some of his votes in Congress, including his backing of the 1994 Crime Bill, has hurt black and Hispanic communities.

Mr. Richmond, who has represented Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2011, said he was “proud to stand alongside a leader” like Mr. Biden, and “his record of accomplishment.”

“His track record restoring dignity to middle-class families and strengthening economic security is clear. Additionally, his experience expanding manufacturing, investing in education, and ensuring that Americans have access to affordable health care demonstrates that he understands the difficult challenges people across this nation face today,” he said.

