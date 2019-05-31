RED OAK, N.C. (AP) - A fugitive charged with murder in South Carolina is being held in North Carolina following a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

News outlets report 25-year-old Christopher Fuller of Lake City, South Carolina, was served Thursday with warrants for first-degree murder in a shooting death in Williston, South Carolina. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with drug trafficking.

Authorities say as a deputy questioned the driver outside the car, the passenger sped off. A resident later saw someone removing items from a car and hiding them in nearby woods.

Authorities identified that man as 33-year-old Larry Harris of Columbia, South Carolina, who faces drug charges and a charge of fleeing to elude arrest.

Both men had first appearance hearings scheduled for Friday.

