House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she thinks President Trump wants House Democrats to impeach him so he can dodge charges when he is no longer a public servant.

“He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached, but the silver lining for him is, then he believes that he would be exonerated by the [Republican-controlled] United States Senate,” the California Democrat said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“And there’s a school of thought that says, ‘if the Senate acquits you, why bring up charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president?’ So when we go through with our case, it’s got to be ironclad,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

“As we go down this path, the American people will know the truth, and the president will be held accountable, but you have to go down that path when you’re as ready as you can possibly be,” she said.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if Democrats would be ready “before the year 2020,” Ms. Pelosi responded, “Yeah, we will.”

Mrs. Pelosi compared current politics to the “darkest days” of the Revolution and said she was done with talking about the president and “wanted to focus on infrastructure.”

The House Speaker’s statement comes as more Democrats call for impeachment inquiries to begin into Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Pelosi has largely resisted those calls, advocating for continued investigations.

