PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in which no immediate arrest was made.
Det. Luis Samudio says officers responding to a shooting report late Thursday night found the victims in a parking lot.
Samudio say a 34-year-old woman and a man of unknown age were killed and a 36-year-old woman was wounded.
No identities were released and no information on a possible motive was immediately available.
